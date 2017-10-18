Washington homeowner shoots prowler in back yard

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver, Washington, are investigating after a homeowner shot a prowler in his backyard.

Police responded to a disturbance call at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The homeowner told police that he woke early to a prowler in his fenced backyard.

Police said the homeowner armed himself and confronted the suspect.

During an altercation between the two, the homeowner fired one shot at the suspect, who was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Unit is investigating.