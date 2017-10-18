UW student sexually assaulted in dorm room, UW Police say

SEATTLE — A University of Washington student was sexually assaulted in her dorm room on Monday afternoon, the UW Police Department said Wednesday.

The attack occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Monday in a residence hall on the northeast area of campus, the UW Police said in a news release.

“The victim said she didn’t realize the suspect was behind her when she opened the door to her room,” police said. “The man followed her into her room, where the assault took place. The victim does not know her attacker.”

Police said the suspect was described as being in his late teens to early 20s, about 6-foot-1, medium build, with a thin mustache. He was wearing a hoodie and sunglasses.

If you have information about the crime or suspect, you’re asked to call the UW Police Department at (206) 685-8973.