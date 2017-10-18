Over 10,000 without power as high winds send trees, tree limbs falling onto electrical lines
SEATTLE — Thousands of people were without power Wednesday afternoon as trees and tree limbs came down during high winds.
The Grays Harbor Public Utility District said power is out to more than 5,600 customers in Montesano. Crews were searching for a cause, it said, and there is no estimate yet on when power would be restored.
Seattle City Light said power was knocked out for 3,900 customers in the Magnolia neighborhood after “strong gusts brought a tree into contact with power lines.” The estimated time of restoration was 7 p.m.
The Snohomish County Public Utility District said 3,880 customers lost power at about 4 p.m. in the Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace area. “Crews have been dispatched,” and there is no estimated time of restoration yet.
Snohomish County PUD also reported scattered power outages in Monroe, Lake Stevens, Granite Falls, Stanwood and on Camano Island.
A power outage was reported in Olympia, too. The Olympia Fire Department said a tree limb fell on power lines at 4th and Central.
