Over 10,000 without power as high winds send trees, tree limbs falling onto electrical lines

SEATTLE — Thousands of people were without power Wednesday afternoon as trees and tree limbs came down during high winds.

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District said power is out to more than 5,600 customers in Montesano. Crews were searching for a cause, it said, and there is no estimate yet on when power would be restored.

Seattle City Light said power was knocked out for 3,900 customers in the Magnolia neighborhood after “strong gusts brought a tree into contact with power lines.” The estimated time of restoration was 7 p.m.

The Snohomish County Public Utility District said 3,880 customers lost power at about 4 p.m. in the Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace area. “Crews have been dispatched,” and there is no estimated time of restoration yet.

#OUTAGE 3,880 just lost power in Lynnwood/Mountlake Terrace. Crews have been dispatched. Check the map for updates: https://t.co/K2hrcS3Sst — Snohomish County PUD (@SnoPUD) October 18, 2017

Snohomish County PUD also reported scattered power outages in Monroe, Lake Stevens, Granite Falls, Stanwood and on Camano Island.

A power outage was reported in Olympia, too. The Olympia Fire Department said a tree limb fell on power lines at 4th and Central.

Wind gusts today so far 45-55MPH on the coast, 30-40 MPH inland, and 60-80 MPH in the mountains. Complete list: https://t.co/NbmNGILhnp — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 18, 2017

Wind & waves remain too high to safely run the #PortTownsend/#Coupeville route. No sailings until further notice. #wawx — WA State Ferries (@wsferries) October 18, 2017

Get real-time updates on windy weather conditions via Seattle City Light WindWatch.