Russell Wilson’s 4 keys to this week’s game vs. Giants

RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks’ bye week is over, and Russell Wilson is ready to get back on the field.

Wilson told reporters on Wednesday that the New York Giants are a better team than their record reflects.

“Their record doesn’t show how good they are. They’re 1-5, but the reality is all their games have been super close and against tough teams and against some really good players too … they just came off a big win, so we know they’ll be ready.”

The quarterback says there are four keys for the Seahawks this week.

“Key for us is getting the ball out, being efficient, capitalizing on big plays when we can and just being tough-minded. It’s going to be a battle,” Wilson said. “There is no team that undefeated. There is no team that is perfect right now. We’re trying to get better as we go.”

Wilson says there are three areas where the team is playing its best as an offense.

“Uptempo is really good for us because it puts pressure on the defense … we’ve been really good at that since 2012,” he said.

“I think in 4 minute situations we’ve been really, really good this year. I also think coming from behind or when the game is a little tight – there’s no fear. So that for us is really crucial.”

Wilson says the team can also grow its running game.

“I’m excited about our running game and the guys what Thomas Rawls can do, what Eddie Lacy can do, and what C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic can do, and that’s going to be big for us as well.”