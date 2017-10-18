Man accused of assaulting 2-year-old boy pleads guilty

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Ferndale man accused of assaulting a toddler and leaving the child with a fractured limb has pleaded guilty to one charge.

The Bellingham Herald reports 24-year-old Ty Antonio Garrett has been sentenced for three months in jail Oct. 11 for third-degree assault of a child. He was also ordered to stay away from the toddler for the next five years.

Court records say Garrett was arrested after the 2-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with bruises on his face and a femoral fracture.

Authorities found that Garrett was the child’s caregiver at the time of the boy’s injuries. He had been dating the boy’s mother.

According to court records, Garrett will be allowed to serve his time with in-custody work crew or work release.