Tacoma man suspected of killing 77-year-old mother
TACOMA — Tacoma police arrested a 49-year-old man after an elderly woman was found dead in her apartment on Monday.
According to the Tacoma News Tribune, police were called around 5:30 a.m. to the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue. A man said his mother needed medical attention.
Her adult son also lived in the apartment. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for suspicion of second-degree murder.
Police spokesperson Loretta Cool could not provide any further details as the investigation is ongoing.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Charges are pending.
47.263100 -122.446330