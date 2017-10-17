× Tacoma man suspected of killing 77-year-old mother

TACOMA — Tacoma police arrested a 49-year-old man after an elderly woman was found dead in her apartment on Monday.

According to the Tacoma News Tribune, police were called around 5:30 a.m. to the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue. A man said his mother needed medical attention.

Her adult son also lived in the apartment. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police spokesperson Loretta Cool could not provide any further details as the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Charges are pending.