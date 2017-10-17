× Suspect wearing ‘College $ucce$$’ t-shirt wanted for attacking and robbing Seattle store clerk

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect who attacked a store clerk, leaving him bleeding on the ground semi-conscious. Detectives say the suspect entered the 7-11 in the Wallingford neighborhood on NE 50th St. on Sept. 15th and stole some donuts. The clerk followed him outside the store and police say the suspect punched the employee several times in the face.

The employee was able to stumble back inside and call 911 before collapsing. “The first officers that came were concerned that he might not even be alive because he just was motionless. He had a lot of blood coming from his face. Fire responded and they took him to the hospital,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Detectives say the suspect was wearing a crimson t-shirt that read ‘College $uck$$ on the front and ‘STAFF’ on the back. He is described as a black male with a heavy build and in his 30’s. “He’s obviously not concerned about violent behavior because he beat this guy pretty good,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can identify the suspect. Use the P3 Tips app on your phone, www.p3tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to submit the information. It is guaranteed to be anonymous.