Storm hailed ‘The Big Dark’ to pound Puget Sound with high winds, heavy rain

SEATTLE -- "The Big Dark."

That's what some are calling the series of storms stretching all the way across the ocean from China to the Pacific Northwest.

Today's NASA image of the Pacific. Transpacific moisture fetch still there? Check. #wawx pic.twitter.com/4FHV2bUqOf — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 17, 2017

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says the strongest wind Tuesday will occur through the late morning hours.

Central Puget Sound wind: from the south 20-30mph with gusts up to 40mph.

Around 11:00 a.m. wind will ease around Everett. Seattle wind shifts southwesterly and wind through the Strait goes westerly. After 2:00 p.m. wind continues to ease.

While wind eases on the west side of the Cascades, a Wind Advisory begins for eastern and central Washington (Wenatchee to Moses Lake) with gusts up to 50mph until at least 8 p.m.

Rain on Tuesday will be locally heavy at times through early afternoon in Seattle. Rain amounts will come close to a third of an inch in places before tapering off.

Drier weather over western Washington will last from the evening through early Wednesday morning.

A bigger storm Wednesday, Thursday

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says a second weather system, more rainfall and persistent stronger wind arrives Wednesday morning. The steady breezy wind and steady rain, heavy at times, will seem to last all day and into the night.

Rain will continue, at times, through Thursday along with breezy wind. By late Thursday the chance of a thunderstorm will develop as temperatures cool into the 40s.

What about the weekend?

Plenty of showers, a chance of thunderstorms, and sunbreaks Friday.

Saturday a weather system (Similar to Wednesday) with heavy rain and strong wind will impact the area.

How can I prepare?

Again this year, Q13 News is partnering with Take Winter By Storm, a public-private effort between King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, Seattle City Lights, the National Weather Service and other utilities and retailers, to get you ready for storm season.

The organization has tips to help you prepare for storms and access to a number of checklists to help you and your family before, during and after a winter storm.

Take Winter By Storm is reminding the public to clear any storm drains of leaves that might clog it -- creating urban flooding in neighborhood streets. Also, check your gutters as clogs could create flooding around your home.

Also, think about having an emergency kit in your home if the power goes out.