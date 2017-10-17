× Police searching for suspect after overnight shooting death

EVERETT — The Major Crimes Unit is searching for a suspect after two men were shot inside an apartment near Colby and 22nd Street. One of those men was deceased when police arrived. The second was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, a K-9 unit was called out to track the suspect but is believed to have fled before officers arrived. The Major Crimes Unit is now investigating what led up to the shooting. Detectives believe the victims may have known the suspect.

Police are now asking for the public’s help. If you have any information about the shooting or the suspect, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.