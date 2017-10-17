Police: Man confesses to drowning 6-year-old Lynnwood boy, putting his body in dumpster

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A 19-year-old man admitted to drowning a 6-year-old autistic Lynnwood boy in the child’s apartment and disposed of his body in a dumpster outside, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The suspect, from Kerville, Texas, but believed to be a family member, was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree murder. He is not being identified because he has not been formally charged with a crime.

The boy, Dayvid Pakko, was reported missing Monday afternoon from his home in the Bristol Square Apartments at 15700 44th Ave. West in Lynnwood. After an extensive search, the boy’s body was found in a dumpster outside the apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

“On 10/16/17, between the approximate hours of 1400 and 1500 hours, a six year old male, D.P. was left in the care of 19 year old [name redacted] at Bristol Square Apartments, 15700 44 Ave W #C103, Lynnwood, Unincorporated Snohomish County, WA,” the sheriff’s office said.

“[name redacted] admitted, during that time, to filling a bathtub with water with the intention of drowning and killing D.P. [name redacted] admitted to calling D.P. to the bathroom, picking him up and placing him face down in the water, and holding D.P.’s head underneath the water while D.P. struggled for approximately 30 seconds before becoming still.

“[name redacted] said he left D.P. face down in the water for approximately six minutes. He did not provide life saving measures on D.P. [name redacted] changed his clothing, wrapped D.P.’s body in a blanket and placed him in a cardboard box, which he used to dispose D.P.’s body in the nearest garbage dumpster. D.P. was determined to be deceased by paramedics on scene approximately 12 hours after his initial disappearance.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video