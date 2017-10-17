Human skull found by mushroom pickers in wooded area in eastern Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. — A human skull was found by mushroom pickers in a wooded area off a Forest Service road in the Greenwater area, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The skull was covered in moss and appears to have been there for “a long period of time,” the sheriff’s department tweeted.

The skull was found last Sunday. Detectives and forensics returned to the scene on Monday and Tuesday to process the scene and recover any additional evidence.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to attempt to identify the remains.