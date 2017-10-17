Deputies investigating deadly shooting of Kelso teen

KELSO, Wash. — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the death of a 13-year-old Kelso boy who was reportedly shot and killed by his friend.

The Daily News reports that Edgar Vazquez suffered a shotgun wound Saturday night while at his friend’s house in Kelso.

Police say he died at the scene. Deputies aren’t sure why the boys had access to the shotgun.

Investigators hope to interview the boy who accidentally fired the gun.

Officials said it’s too early to say whether there will be criminal charges.

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing the name of the shooter, who is also 13, at this time.

On Sunday evening, the parking lot of Coweeman Middle School — where Vazquez was an eighth-grader — was packed with more than 100 people for a candlelight vigil.