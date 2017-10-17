× Bremerton PTA officer arrested for seeking sex with teen

BREMERTON, Wash. — A Bremerton School District PTA officer was arrested on allegations that he tried to have sex with what he thought was a teenage boy.

According to Kitsap County Superior Court documents; Boyd Lee Carter, 41, was arrested on October 11th after he answered an ad on craigslist purportedly placed by a 13-year-old boy.

However; the Craigslist ad was placed by an undercover Washington State Patrol Trooper posing as a boy who was seeking sex, as part of operation ‘Net Nanny.’

Carter had been listed on the Bremerton School District’s website as the vice-president of the Bremerton High School Parent Teacher Association. He was also involved in youth activities and sports programs in Bremerton.

The charging documents show Carter and the undercover detective communicated online and continued a conversation to set up a time to meet up. Carter even suggested he could pick up the boy and take him back to his place.

The charging documents included details about the conversation and the explicit acts Carter suggested he could do with the boy.

Carter did admit, in the conversation, that he was nervous because of the teenager’s age saying, “having a hard time cause your (sic) 13.”

Carter also wrote that he was “not a creep” but was “nervous” because “it’s illegal and could be a trap,” according to the court documents.

The undercover trooper told Carter where to meet and when he showed up he was placed under arrest. He’s charged with attempted second-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

The Bremerton School District issued an on-line statement Monday afternoon:

“It has come to our attention that a Washington State Patrol undercover operation resulted in an arrest of a parent with students in our schools. We have no additional information as this is a law enforcement matter. We recognize that situations such as these are very difficult for all involved. Please direct any questions to your local law enforcement agency.”

The Washington State PTA said it doesn’t conduct any background checks on its volunteers but governs itself as defined by the laws of Washington State and the IRS.

“Per our bylaws, without discrimination, membership in each local PTA shall be open to anyone who supports the purposes and basic policies of the National PTA, WSPTA and the local PTA, and who has paid dues required by the local PTA,” wrote Michelle Nims, president of the Washington State PTA.

The statement continues with “This situation is not one condoned by any PTA leader or member. We will continue to monitor the situation and help give support as needed if the accused is convicted of a crime.”

Carter’s arrest was part of an undercover operation called ‘Net Nanny,’ which resulted in 20 arrests of suspects targeting children in Kitsap County.

The multi-agency operation has conducted undercover stings throughout the state nine times and netted a total of 135 arrests and rescued 22 identified child victims.

“What concerns me the most is obviously there’s a lot of trust built up. Some people strike the stereotype, certain criminals, and in this case, it can be the person you feel you most trust standing right next to you,” said Lt. James Mjor with Washington State Patrol.

WSP is conducting follow up investigations to identify children who may have been abused by some of the suspects arrested. They’re also working to provide assistance for any abuse they may have been exposed to.