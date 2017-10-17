× Amazon hiring people in the South Sound for holiday season

TACOMA, Wash. — Amazon will be hiring about 2,500 people in the South Sound for a variety of positions as it ramps up for the holiday shopping season.

The News Tribune reports that the internet retail giant is hiring 120,000 seasonal workers across the country.

Those hired could work in the company’s network of fulfillment centers, sortation centers or customer service sites.

Last year, the company shifted thousands of temporary hires into full-time positions.

Amazon has 75 fulfillment centers across the nation. Locally, the company is hiring for seasonal positions in Tacoma, Sumner, Kent, Renton and South Seattle.

Those interested can sign up online, www.amazondelivers.jobs. Hourly pay for a seasonal warehouse worker starts at $13.25 an hour, according to the website.