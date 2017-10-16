West Seattle couple, cheated in land grab, to receive $13 million

SEATAC, Wash. — The SeaTac City Council approved payment of $4.25 million to a Seattle couple after a judge found the city had engaged in misrepresentation, inverse condemnation and interference with business expectancy when it orchestrated a secret land grab to wrestle a piece of prime real estate from the couple more than a decade ago.

The Seattle Times reports council members, in a vote Tuesday, authorized the payment to Gerry and Kathy Kingen.

The couple, who owns K&S Development, sued the city and was awarded more than $18 million in damages, legal fees and interest last year, a number that has since swelled to $22 million as interest has continued to accrue.

The $4.25 million is the city’s share of a $13 million settlement agreement. The rest will come from insurance.