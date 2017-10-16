Utility crews, residents preparing for first series of fall storms

KENMORE, Wash. — Rain isn’t the only threat in our series of storms this week. Wind is also expected to bring down tree branches and even power lines.

Utility companies around Snohomish and King counties say they’re expecting outages and have additional crews on standby.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carol Fritsch was already cleaning up pine needles outside her home Monday.

Sweeping her driveway and clearing yard debris before the first big round of fall storms arrive, one-by-one, this week.

"The branches come down off the trees and stuff," Fritsch said, adding that she is still picking up a few branches after the last storm months ago. "It’s going to mess up my work here."

She’ll likely have plenty more to clean up late this week.

But for now, Monday's mess of pine needles doesn't seem so bad with heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast.

"It makes me really nervous," said Fritsch. "I don’t like it. I wish I was somewhere were there weren’t any trees."

Power outages aren’t unusual around her neighborhood or elsewhere around Kenmore, where many residents say it's actually gotten much better compared to years in the past.

"To the point that I had a generator put into my house" said Gerry Suarez, who has lived in Kenmore for decades.

In fact, Suarez estimates 20-30% of his neighbors rely on generators in Kenmore's Northshore Summit neighborhood.

The reliability and improved service is something Puget Sound Energy has been working on.

In preparation for the storm, crews are continuing distribution work to reinforce lines, according to Raelynn Asah, northern municipal relations supervisor for Puget Sound Energy.

"It's being re-build with tree wire, which can withstand small branches on the line," said Asah. "It can withstand small wind events and it holds up much better than the old system that they had."

Tree wire is still fairly new to the industry in general. PSE started applying the coating that goes over the wires about 10 years ago and are now more proactively installing it.

Just like PSE, Snohomish PUD says extra crews are on call this week. Utility crews are warning customers not to wait to be prepared.

In their 'Powerlines blog', Seattle City Light encouraged residents to be proactiv , listing these 10 safety reminders:

"1) Clear out your drains and gutters Leaves are still on trees at this point in the fall season. Rain and high winds may cause trees to lose their leaves, and the additional drag created by leaves makes broken branches far more likely. if you can, prune the trees on your property; less broken branches lead to less outages. 2) Unplug electrical appliances Be sure to turn off electrical appliances to prevent fires and equipment damage. Some electrical appliances to consider unplugging before a storm hits are computers and televisions; you don’t want to lose files or expensive equipment. 3) Stay away from downed power lines Downed power lines are extremely dangerous. If you come across any downed lines, do not approach or touch anything in contact with the wire, as it could be energized. If you see a downed power line, call 911 or (206) 684-7400. You can also report downed power lines to City Light’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. 4) Be cautious with generators and grills Use generators with care during a power outage and always use portable generators outside in well-ventilated areas. Never plug a generator into your home circuitry. Instead, plug in appliances directly into the outlets on the generator. Do not use your charcoal or propane grills indoors. 5) Have your emergency kit and a plan ready Prepare an emergency kit if you haven’t already. Some ideas to include are a working flashlight, glow-in-the-dark stick lights, wind-up clock, portable radio, manual can opener and mylar blanket. During a major storm, have a plan for locating family members in case you are not with them.

(For more information about emergency kits and plans, please visit: www.takewinterbystorm.org.) 6) Keep your phone ready Cordless phones will not work without electricity. Have a corded or cell phone available. If your cell phone is your primary phone, make sure it is charged and you have a phone charger ready. Now is a good time to charge up your external batteries, too. 7) Prepare your life-support systems If you rely on electric life-support machines, make sure you have emergency power and know how to operate it. Make sure your system has an alarm to alert you if the power goes out. 8) Remember the rules of the road In the event you encounter an intersection with a dark or flashing signal, treat the intersection as an all-way stop. 9) Close your refrigerator/freezer Keep your fridge and freezer closed as much as possible. A full refrigerator will maintain safe temperatures for up to six to 10 hours; a full freezer up to two days. In most cases, food should be safe if refrigerators and freezers remain closed while the power is out. When in doubt, throw it out. 10) Remember Your Pets! Household pets such as cats, dogs, fish and birds may require special care. Contact your veterinarian for more information. "

Utility crews want to remind residents that if a power line does some down – it’s extremely dangerous because it could still have electrical current.

If you see one – utility crews say to stay away and report it to either 911 or your local utility company.