Nearly 5″ rain expected this week in Seattle area

Seattle Port Commission Debate

Posted 12:41 PM, October 16, 2017, by

(David McNew/AFP/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – This fall voters through King County will be deciding on three seats for Seattle Port Commission.  Commissioners run two multi-billion enterprises, the Seaport along Seattle’s Waterfront, and SeaTac Airport.  As a public entity the Port collects about $73 million in property taxes from the residents of King County.

Position #4 is an open seat and features two candidates with long histories of government experience.  Peter Steinbrueck is a former 10-year member of the Seattle City Council.  He current works as a public affairs consultant.  Preeti Shridhar is an Administrator with the City of Renton.  She previously worked on environmental issues for the City of Seattle.

The candidates recently sat down for a debate at Q13 News.  It first aired on Sunday, Oct 15.  Below are excepts from that exchange.

#1:  The Port and the Environment

#2:  Second Regional Airport

#3:  Terminal 5 and Cruise Ships

#4:  Experience/Background

#5:  Ethical Leadership

 

 

 