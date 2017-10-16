Police find cache of firearms during drug bust

SEATTLE — Officers discovered a cache of firearms after arresting a suspected drug dealer who had allegedly shot a customer in the hand in Northwest Seattle.

Seattle Police Detective Patrick Michaud said the incident began Thursday when a man reported he was shot in the hand while trying to buy drugs in Mineral Springs Park.

The suspect fled the park before officers arrived.

Michaud says the victim help police to identify the suspect, who is known to carry guns in the park while selling drugs.

On Saturday, investigators tracked down and arrested the 22-year-old suspect.

Officers searched the man’s car and recovered three loaded firearms and 5.6 grams of heroin.

Officers also searched a nearby storage locker and recovered an AK-47, AR-15, and a handgun.