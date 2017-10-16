Hundreds of tires burn at Mukilteo tire shop

MUKILTEO, Wash. -- Crews are investigating what caused a fire at a Mukilteo tire shop early Monday morning.
South Snohomish Fire crews were called to the scene around 3:00 a.m. They said Paine Field Airport fire crews were using foam to douse the flames as 500 tires burned.
Firefighters say the shop and a house behind it were on fire when they arrived to the tire shop on SR 99 north of Mukilteo Speedway. They were able to keep it from spreading to a nearby strip mall.
No injuries were reported.
47.870277 -122.277239