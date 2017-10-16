Court documents: Mother, son were both found wounded after police opened fire on stolen car

SEATTLE — A mother and her son were charged Monday with possession of a stolen vehicle and taking a vehicle without permission in the case where Seattle police were seen on video firing on a fleeing car in the Eastlake neighborhood.

The two charged are Wendy Ann Lee, 46, and her son, Joshua Cameron Brooks, 20, both of Seattle. They were both found to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Police said that on Oct. 8, they responded to a weapons call in an alley off Yale Avenue East. The caller reported at least two people in a parked car and that one of them was handling a .38 caliber pistol and the other was possibly using drugs.

When officers arrived, a woman was standing in front of a car with the hood up. The car, a Subaru Impreza, was determined to have been stolen four days earlier. When the female suspect saw the cops, she ran to a side of the car and a man ran out into view, shut the good and ran back out of view.

According to court documents, the police said that officers shouted commands, which the suspects ignored. “Officer K. Martin was standing in front of the vehicle. Patrol car video showed the driver accelerated forward and struck Officer Martin as he was trying to get out of the way. To stop the imminent threat, officers fired their firearms. The suspects fled the since in the stolen car…”

The next day, the car was found in a parking lot on NE 145th Street, and the fingerprints of both Brooks and Lee were found in the car, police said.

Brooks and Lee were located and arrested in Everett on Oct. 13. “They revealed to the arresting agents that they had both been shot,” police said, and they were transported in separate ambulances to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Police said Brooks had two bullet wounds to the lower left portion of his back. Lee’s lower legs and lower back were “peppered with tiny pieces of shrapnel,” police said.

Brooks was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and Lee in lieu of $5,000 bail.

The Seattle Police Department reportedly has opened a criminal investigation into the actions of two of the Seattle police officers who had opened fire on the fleeing car.

