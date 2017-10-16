Victims of South Kitsap fire identified; all 4 died of smoke inhalation, sheriff’s office says

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Preliminary autopsy findings show that all four family members who were killed in a South Kitsap house fire Saturday morning died of smoke inhalation, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

The four members family members were identified Monday as Madison Simpson, 2; Collin Simpson 1; Merle Simpson 38, the father of Madison and Collin; and Vili Simpson, 63, the mother of Merle and grandmother of Madison and Collin.

The only person to survive the fire was Donald Simpson, the husband of Vili. He was injured, but managed to escape.

Madison and Collin's mother, Victoria Coen, was not at the home.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said firefighters were called to the two-alarm blaze on Castlewood Drive shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.