46-year-old man fatally stabbed in East Pierce County; suspect taken into custody

TACOMA, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was fatally stabbed in East Pierce County Monday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

The violence occurred when the victim and a 30-year-old woman went to the suspect’s home at 12010 115th Ave. Ct. E to retrieve some of the woman’s property, the sheriff’s department said. Preliminary information indicates the suspect, a 51-year-old man, struck the woman with a pickax handle and stabbed the victim.

The man who was stabbed was transported to Tacoma General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman did not require hospitalization.

The suspect was taken into custody.