Porn publisher offers up to $10 million for dirt on Trump

Posted 3:12 PM, October 15, 2017, by , Updated at 03:31PM, October 15, 2017

A photo taken on October 15, 2017 in in Washington, DC shows a full-page newspaper advertisement in the Washington Post offering 10 million dollars from Hustler Magazine publisher Larry Flynt for information leading to the impeachment and removal from office of US President Donald Trump. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON  — Pornography publisher Larry Flynt is offering “up to $10 million” to anyone who produces information that leads to President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

He lays out the offer in a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of The Washington Post.

During last year’s presidential campaign, Flynt dangled $1 million to anyone who could turn over video or audio capturing Trump behaving in an illegal or sexually demeaning manner. That followed the release of the 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump bragged of imposing himself on women.

In Sunday’s ad, Flynt asks for any “smoking gun” that is fit to publish and drives Trump from office. The White House didn’t comment.

Author Larry Flynt attends the 16th Annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books – Day 1 at USC on April 30, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Related stories