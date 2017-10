SEATTLE — Officers are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Rainier Valley Sunday evening.

The shooting happened at 44 Avenue and S. Webster Street, that near Othello Playground.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted about the shooting about 5:20 p.m.

Officers investigating after two people shot at 44 Ave S/ S Webster St. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 16, 2017

No word on the severity of the injuries.

We’ll update this breaking news story when more information becomes available.