Meet King Kat! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE -- Meet King Kat! An energetic and active guy who is looking for a new home.

King Kat is from an Arkansas shelter and was brought to Seattle after overcrowding. He is 3-years-old and likes to be in control.

Right now he is at Paws Cat City in Seattle's U-District. He enjoys people of all ages, but has a big play style. That would make younger kids a challenge because he likes to play with his mouth. He would also do best with someone who had cats in the past.

To learn more about King Kat, you can visit Paws Cat City or head to their website paws.org.