Toddler and infant among four killed in South Kitsap house fire

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Four members of a Kitsap County family are dead, after flames ripped through their home on Saturday morning.

The bodies of a male infant, a female toddler, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s were recovered from a house near Port Orchard on Saturday afternoon.

A fifth person – a man in his 60s – was injured but able to escape.

All the victims are believed to be related.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office tells Q13 News firefighters were called to the two-alarm blaze on Castlewood Drive shortly before 4 a.m.

Fire crews quickly found the man who escaped and transported him to a hospital with unknown injuries.

First responders determined the structure was not safe to enter, and it was initially unclear if anyone else was inside the home, according to Deputy Scott Wilson.

Multiple agencies remained on the scene throughout the day as a construction firm worked to stabilize the house.

At 3:30 on Saturday afternoon, members of the Kitsap County Fire Marshal’s Office, the coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office entered the home and located the remains of four people.

No names or exact ages of the victims are being released until the coroner can make formal identifications through autopsies.

The fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

If anything is determined to be suspicious, the scene will be handed back to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Q13 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more as the story develops.