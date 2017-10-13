Washington man gets 35-year prison sentence for meth death

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A Washington man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after making an Idaho man eat the methamphetamine that caused his death.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports 1st District Judge Cynthia K.C. Meyer sentenced Shaun Patrick Kelly on Thursday for a series of charges, including drug delivery, eluding policy and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Meyer told Kelly she did not believe he was remorseful and added that a lesser sentence would minimize the seriousness of the crime.

According to a court records, Kelly was accused of forcing Evan Larkin to ingest a lethal dose of methamphetamine almost two years ago, because he thought Larkin was a police agent.

After previously pleading not guilty and being released from jail on bond, Kelly accrued additional offenses, including six counts of burglary, eluding police and intimidating a witness in separate cases.