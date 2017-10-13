Snow falls on mountain passes as frigid fall temps continue ❄️❄️❄️

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wash. -- If you're headed over the pass, be prepared.

As much as 2-6" inches of snow could fall on Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass by Friday afternoon.

Snow continues to fall across WA Mt Passes. Be prepared for winter conditions. #SlowDown & increase your following distance #BeSafe #BeSmart pic.twitter.com/BQnXqGP1f5 — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) October 13, 2017

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through about 12 p.m. Friday. The high mountains will pick up more than a foot of snow, Q13 News Meteorologist Erin Mayovsky says.

The Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be prepared, and plan for snow. No restrictions such as traction tires were in place.

In the lowlands, heavier bands of rain showers will move through the north end in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties.

Temperatures are running about 10 degrees below normal for mid-October, Mayovsky says, with Thursday being the coolest day since March 26.

Traffic cameras @SnoqualmiePass showing snowy weather and some impacts on roadways. #wawx pic.twitter.com/9qMo4Clf7r — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 13, 2017

Mountain thunderstorms are coming in bans across the area, Mayovsky says. Look for mountain showers to continue for the central and north Cascades.

Rain should move out and the metro area will get some late-afternoon October sunshine. Highs will stay a bit cool, in the mid-50s. Overnight temperatures should drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Be cautious if you're headed over the passes. Be sure to follow @SnoqualmiePass & @WSDOT_East for updates. https://t.co/ATBHkaQHOn — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) October 13, 2017

Saturday & Sunday: We start out dry, maybe a little fog in the early morning hours, but otherwise a partly cloudy day. Saturday afternoon the coast and mountains could pick up a little rain. Sunday will be pleasant and mostly sunny. High temps will climb up a few degrees into the upper 50s to near normal, about 61 by the end of the weekend.

The #GameDayForecast for the Sounders FC vs FC Dallas match looks nice! Temps will be in the low 60s for the 4:30pm kick from CenteryLink Field.

Monday: Another dry day! Partly cloudy as we start the work week. Highs in the low 60s with lows about 50.

Mid Week: We get out “First Fall Jet Stream” This will bring lots of rain and wind. The 17th through 20th looks “sloppy” with highs falling off into the mid 50s.