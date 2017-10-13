× Pierce County deputies tackle suspect who smashes court computer (VIDEO)

TACOMA — A suspect in Pierce County will likely face additional charges after making a ruckus in court.

The suspect was sitting quietly in a county courtroom when he charged at a court employee and smashed her computer, Pierce County sheriff’s deputies say.

The man was quickly tackled by a deputy. He was handcuffed and lead out of the room.

It doesn’t appear anyone was seriously injured in the melee.

The incident was caught on video. The exact date of the incident was not immediately known.