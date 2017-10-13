Man struck and killed by bus in Seattle

SEATTLE — A 43-year-old man was struck and killed by a Sound Transit Express bus in Seattle.

Police and medics responded to the scene at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday near the South Lake Union neighborhood after receiving 911 calls about a bus hitting a pedestrian.

The first responders began attempting first aid on the victim, but they were unsuccessful and the man was declared dead at the scene.

Sound Transit says the 43-year-old man walked into the side of the bus, was knocked down and then run over by the back of the bus.

An investigation continues.