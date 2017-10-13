× Inquest ordered in deadly shooting of Burien man by deputy

SEATTLE — King County Executive Dow Constantine has ordered an inquest into the fatal shooting by a sheriff’s deputy of a 20-year-old Burien man in June.

King County Sheriff’s Office deputy Cesar Molina shot Tommy Le in Burien June 13 while responding to reports that Le was threatening people with a knife. Authorities say deputies confronted Le, who refused commands to drop what they thought was a knife.

More than a week later, the sheriff’s office reported Le had a pen, not a knife.

Sheriff John Urquhart has said he would ask the FBI to take over the investigation, as Le's family requested.

Constantine's office says the purpose of inquests is to determine the causes and circumstances of any death involving a member of law enforcement while performing her or his duty.