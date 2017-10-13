DeVos fundraising visit draws about 1,000 protesters in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — An appearance from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at a sold-out dinner for a conservative think tank in Bellevue has drawn approximately 1,000 protesters.

DeVos will speak at the Washington Policy Center’s annual fundraiser in Bellevue Friday evening.

Those participating in an anti-DeVos demonstration arrived Friday afternoon holding signs saying “Fully Fund Education” and “Make American Think Again.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Dow Constantine and the Bellevue mayor, along with public school teachers, were scheduled to speak at the protest.

Speeches were getting underway just after 5 p.m.

The protesters also will include a group of charter-school parents who say they object to DeVos' school voucher policies. DeVos is a strong supporter of charter schools.

The Washington State Republican Party planned to counterprotest, saying they want to support "our urban minority students who excel when given quality educations in charter schools."