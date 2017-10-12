Zappos matching up to $1M for Las Vegas shooting victims and families

LAS VEGAS – Online shoe retailer Zappos is offering to match donations of up to $1 million for victims of the recent mass shooting and their families.

“Las Vegas is our home,” the company wrote Oct. 2, the day after the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. “We are deeply saddened by the events that happened on Sunday night.”

Zappos says “100 percent of funds raised will help support victims and their families.”

On Thursday alone, there were individual donations of hundreds, even thousands of dollars. By Thursday evening, the total reached $349,000, raised by 2,800 donors in 10 days.

Steven Bautista, who heads Zappos’ volunteer and outreach efforts, told the Las Vegas Sun that, apart from the fundraiser, the company has already paid $20,000 to three families to help with funeral costs and transportation.

“We don’t want them to have to skimp on funerals,” he told the paper. “We have been paying those out straight to the funeral homes, trying to get the (victims’) bodies from one state to another.”

Local businesses and communities have also joined Zappos in trying to reach the $1 million mark. “Las Vegas’ oldest freestanding bar,” Atomic Liquors, donated $30,000. The Downtown Vintage Barbershop family gave $1,720. Las Vegas climbers, car enthusiasts, yoga practitioners and other local groups raised thousands for the Crowdrise fund. Donations are also pouring in from individuals across the country.