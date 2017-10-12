Snow falls at Snoqualmie Pass! Winter Weather Advisory issued for south Cascades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- And just like that, we've gone from sunny skies to snow in the mountains!

The snow began falling Thursday morning at White, Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says the first Winter Weather Advisory of the season has been issued for the Cascades of Pierce and Lewis counties, White Pass and Paradise near Mount Rainier.

2-4" of snow is possible with 4-8" at higher elevations. The snow level will rise from 3,000 to 3,500 feet Thursday afternoon.

Any snowfall at Snoqualmie Pass will likely be short-lived.

Rain in the lowlands

Q13 News Meteorologist Katie Boer says the lowlands will see up to 1/2" of rain with highs around in the low 50s:

Bremerton, Tacoma and South Sounds: 0.20-0.40” with some higher amounts in South Pierce County & Bellingham

Everett: 0.1 - .2”

Seattle: 0.2 - 0.5” possible

Showers already firing back up this AM. Seattle could see 1/4-1/2" of rain! Look for showers & grab a jacket out the door @Q13FOX #WAwx pic.twitter.com/lNos2s3IbO — Katie Boer (@katieboerTV) October 12, 2017

Temperatures will climb back toward the 60s by Monday.