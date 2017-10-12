× Pierce County deputies looking for burglars who left family living in fear

A South Hill mom says her kids are too afraid to leave her side now after her 12-year-old daughter came home from school to find their apartment ransacked by burglars.

‘How many other families are they gonna do this to? How many other children are they going to affect?” said the victim, who asked not to be identified due to safety concerns.

Multiple items were missing from the apartment including DVD’s, NFL jerseys, cash, and multiple pairs of Air Jordan shoes.

“All of it has a lot of value to us because it’s something that we worked very hard for as a family,” she said. “They represented a lot of milestones in our lives and time invested accomplishments.”

Fortunately, surveillance cameras took video of the two suspects.

“When somebody comes home and you find out that your residence has been burglarized, it’s personal,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “Somebody has been in your private space. As you can see, these guys are carting items off that they took in the burglary. Luckily, these two people left us photographs of themselves so we’ll use the public’s help to make sure these two thieves are put in jail.”

The suspects were driving a white Volkswagon Jetta station wagon.

“They can do this to your family or to anyone’s family out there and it’s a really terrible feeling and experience,” said the victim.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS anonymously if you know their names.