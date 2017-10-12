Out & About: Sounders FC Henry Wingo takes flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle -

In the latest installment of 'Out & About' the Sounders FC Henry Wingo heads to iFly in Tukwila to try indoor sky diving.

Wingo is in his first season with the Sounders after signing a homegrown contract in early 2017. The 22-year-old is a Lake Forest Park native. He went to Shorecrest High School before attending the University of Washington.

The Sounders take on FC Dallas Sunday in their second to last regular season game of the year.

'Out & About' airs every Thursday on Q13 News at 5:00pm and 9:00pm.