Mumps: 2 cases confirmed in Yelm schools

Two cases of mumps have been confirmed in Yelm Community Schools and it’s possible there could be more.

According to a letter sent to families on Wednesday, both cases were at Yelm Middle School.

Symptoms of mumps typically appear 16 to 18 days after exposure — including fever, headache, loss of appetites and swollen salivary glands. It is contagious.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.

Children are generally required to receive a mumps vaccine before starting school, but in rare cases even vaccinated children and adults can get it.