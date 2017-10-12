× Jail inmate is accused of killing Spanaway man whose body was found near Guerin Park last month

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 32-year-old Olympia man already in the Thurston County Jail for a probation violation was charged with murder Thursday in the death of a Spanaway man whose body was found near Guerin Park on Sept. 29, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chris Heeren was booked for first-degree murder after ballistic test results were returned from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, the sheriff’s office said.

He is accused of killing Shaddie Graham, 32, of Spanaway, whose bound was found last month on a wooded trail near Guerin Park. He had been shot to death, the sheriff’s office said.

On Oct. 2, Heeren had been booked into the jail on a Department of Corrections probation violation. As a result of the Graham murder investigation, Heeren was lasted booked for burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, trafficking stolen property, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

When the ballistic results were returned on Thursday, he was booked on first-degree murder, too.