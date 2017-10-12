Crews searching in Olympic National Forest for missing 83-year-old Bremerton woman

SEATTLE — Search-and-rescue crews were looking in the Olympic National Forest Thursday for missing 83-year-old Bremerton resident Carole Ferguson, who was last heard from Sept. 26.

Bremerton police said Ferguson spoke to a friend on Sept. 26 and canceled scheduled plans. Her neighbors said they also had not seen her or her red Ford Ranger since the same time period, police said.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said Ferguson’s Ford Ranger was found earlier this week in Mason County.

In the missing person news release, Bremerton police said Ferguson is an avid hiker and frequently hikes in the Olympic National Park area. “There are indications that suggest Ferguson’s disappearance may be dementia-related,” police said at the time.

All volunteer Mason County Search and Rescue working hard to locate Carol Ferguson, a missing person out of Bremerton. Search continues pic.twitter.com/LUtjN2cphC — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) October 12, 2017

Hard work by Olympic Mountain Rescue, Jeff Co SAR, Kitsap Co SAR, GH Co SAR and Mason Co SAR. Search continuing pic.twitter.com/OMEPXWpnkX — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) October 12, 2017

If spotted, please contact the Bremerton Police Department at (360) 473-5220, (360) 473-5228 or call 911 reference Bremerton Police Department case number B17-007434.