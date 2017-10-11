Waterspouts pop up as severe storm rolls through Boundary Bay

FERNDALE, Wash. — The National Weather Service is investigating reports of waterspouts forming Wednesday morning on Boundary Bay.

Several Q13 News viewers said they saw a waterspout near Ferndale and Blaine.

Authorities had issued a special marine warning through 9:45 a.m. for the Northern Inland Waters including the San Juan Islands:

“AT 914 AM PDT…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM PRODUCING WATERSPOUTS WAS LOCATED 37 NM NORTH OF WHIDBEY ISLAND…MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 5 KNOTS.”

My name is Michael and I live just north of Ferndale in Whatcom County. I was driving home this morning and saw this waterspout between Cherry Point and sucia Island.

Birch Bay, WA, Photo by David Meithof