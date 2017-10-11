× Reports: ‘China’s Amazon and Google’ open shops in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two Chinese tech megagiants have opened shop in the Pacific Northwest.

China’s Baidu — a search engine comparable to Google — will employ as many as 40 people at a new Bellevue office, according to Geekwire.

Baidu’s move is an attempt to expand the company’s reach into A.I. (artificial intelligence), self-driving cars and the cloud, Geekwire reports. The company hopes to hire a couple hundred employees in the region in the next few years.

The move follows an announcement last month that China’s Alibaba is moving its Seattle engineering office to Bellevue. Alibaba is one of the world’s largest retailers, and is often called “China’s Amazon.”

Alibaba’s expansion to Amazon’s hometown means more jobs and more tech money pouring into our local economy, said Q13 News anchor Travis Mayfield.

It’s no secret why we’re seeing some of the world’s largest technology companies move to the Pacific Northwest: There’s a ton of talent in the area.

Q13 News is speaking with David Reid, a professor of global business strategy at Seattle University about the companies opening offices in Bellevue. Watch Q13 News tonight for a full report.

This story will be updated shortly.