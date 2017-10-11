Murray on what he’s been doing since his resignation: ‘Looking for work, hanging out in the city’

SEATTLE — Former Mayor Ed Murray appeared in public Wednesday for the first time since he resigned last month over sexual abuse allegations. He said he plans to stay in Seattle and has been “looking for work, hanging out in the city.”

Murray left office on Sept. 13, after a fifth man came forward to accuse him of child sexual abuse. Murray has denied the allegations, but said he was resigning because the distractions of the allegations were hurting the city.

He has not been seen publicly since he left office.

On Wednesday, Murray showed up, as a private citizen, for the signing of an ordinance that will provide more affordable housing in the city.

And reporters asked him if he planned to stay in Seattle.