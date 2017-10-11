Former indoor football player in Spokane is killed

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former indoor football player in Spokane has been shot and killed.

Former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims was killed early Sunday morning in downtown Spokane.

Former Empire coach Adam Shackleford says Sims’ death was connected to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. outside the Monterey Cafe.

The Spokesman-Review says the 31-year-old Sims was a wide receiver for the Empire from early 2016 to the middle of the 2017 season. He was released due to a wrist injury.

Sims was one of the top receivers in the Indoor Football League when the Empire signed him. He totaled 822 yards and 20 touchdowns with the Empire in the 2016 season.