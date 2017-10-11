Earl Thomas named NFC defensive player of the week – can you believe it’s the first time?

SEATTLE – How is this possibly the first time?

Earl Thomas was named the NFC’s defensive player of the week on Wednesday, the first time in the eight-year veteran’s career he’s won the honor.

Thomas had a huge game Sunday in the Seattle Seahawks’ 16-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, forcing a seemingly impossible momentum-shifting fumble in the first quarter, then helping seal the win with a fourth-quarter interception.

Thomas is a five-time Pro Bowler.

Richard Sherman has been named defensive player of the week four times, and Kam Chancellor has won the honor three times.

The Seahawks are enjoying a bye week before returning to the field Oct. 22 at the New York Giants.