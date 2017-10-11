Des Moines fugitive accused of firebombing apartment in attempt to kill family

DES MOINES, Wash. – King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a fugitive accused of trying to kill his own 4 and 5 year old kids by burning down their apartment.

Prosecutors have charged Edward Holmes II with Arson 1st Degree after investigators say he was seen on camera setting a fire in the building on 30th Avenue South in Des Moines on Tuesday , October 3.

“This is a heinous crime,” said King County Sgt. Cindi West. “He went over to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. He has a 4- and 5-year-old children that live there with his ex. He cut the gas line to his ex’s car, filled up a bottle with that gas, and when his ex left the apartment to go get some gas – when she went outside and realized her car wouldn’t start – Holmes went to the apartment, went into a little shed area between all the apartment doors and lit a fire causing an explosion.”

The mother and her children are now in hiding until Holmes is caught. He has a $350,000 warrant for his arrest.

"He potentially could have killed not only his own children, but the other occupants of this apartment," West said. "This is a dangerous guy. You can imagine this family is afraid, and I don't think they are going to sleep until this guy is put behind bars."

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on his whereabouts. If you have any information, call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. It is guaranteed to be anonymous.