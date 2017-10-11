14-year-old critically hurt after crash near Shorewood High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORELINE, Wash. -- A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a semi-truck near Shorewood High School Wednesday morning.

The Shoreline Fire Department says the teen was riding his bike to school when he was hit at the intersection of N 175th and Aurora Avenue.

He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the King County Sheriff's office.

Part of Aurora Avenue is shut down and is expected to stay closed for hours while the investigation underway.

Specific factors contributing to the accident have not been determined at this time.

We'll update this breaking news story when more information becomes available.