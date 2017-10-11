Bomb-building fugitive who knows how to disappear into woods is wanted again in Skagit County

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Deputies in Skagit County are once again searching for an “armed and dangerous” man who knows how to disappear into the woods.

According to deputies, Curtis Cameron, 26, has multiple felony warrants for crimes related to explosives, assault and burglaries — in addition to pending charges for eluding police, stolen vehicles, stolen firearms and trafficking stolen property.

Authorities say Cameron’s crimes have happened all across Skagit County, but that he frequents eastern parts of the county from Day Creek to Rockport.

Deputies say he is “armed and dangerous” and has put the public in jeopardy while eluding police.

On the run before

Back in 2013, Cameron escaped deputies by ditching a motorcycle and bolting in the woods near Concrete. He left behind his backpack. Inside, cops found two stolen rifles.

At the time, deputies said Cameron had good reason to run — he was accused of making a bomb and blowing up a vehicle. He was captured in November of 2013 in Anacortes but is now wanted again.

The photo above shows the pot leaf tattoo he has on his right shoulder. As you can see, he’s comfortable in the outdoors and is good at hiding in the woods.

If you see him, deputies say do NOT approach him. Call 911.

If you know how to help get him back behind bars, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You must call the Crime Stoppers hotline with your tip to be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to a fugitive’s arrest.