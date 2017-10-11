$5,000 reward offered after sick dog thrown from car in Seattle

SEATTLE — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who in September tossed a sick dog out of a minivan in West Seattle.

The Humane Society of the United States, which is offering the reward, said Tuesday the dog was in medical distress and was suffering when thrown from a stopped vehicle.

“This is a very disturbing case of callousness and an act of animal cruelty,” said Seattle Animal Shelter Executive Director Ann Graves.

The incident occurred on Sept. 24 in the 5600 block of 38th Avenue Southwest. Authorities say a witness reported the dog was thrown from a purple Dodge minivan. The suspect is described as a heavyset African-American man with dreadlocks.

The Seattle Animal Shelter says the dog did not survive.

The dog was an adult unneutered male, American pit bull terrier.

“Abandoning an animal that is suffering and in desperate need of medical attention is unconscionable and a clear violation of our state’s animal cruelty statutes,” said Dan Paul, Washington state director for The Humane Society of the United States. “We are grateful the Seattle Animal Shelter was able to respond quickly and hopeful that this reward brings forward anyone with information about this heinous act of cruelty.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Animal Shelter at 206-386-4288.