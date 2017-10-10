× Washington taking comment on rule that would prohibit dumping sewage in Puget Sound

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A rule that would make it illegal for boats to dump sewage into Puget Sound, along Washington’s northwestern coast, is open for public comment until Nov. 30.

The Skagit-Valley Herald reports the state Department of Ecology on Friday released a draft of the rule to create what is called a no discharge zone.

A news release says the rule would make it illegal for boats to dump sewage — treated or untreated — into an area of the state’s marine waters, including marine waters east of Dungeness Spit, from the Canadian border to Olympia.

The agency will hold three public hearings on the rule during the comment period, one in Seattle and two online.

Preventing the release of sewage into the water would help protect that state’s natural resources.