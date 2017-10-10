The coldest weather in months is on its way this week

SEATTLE – If you haven’t dug your coat out of the closet yet, it’s time.

Snow is coming to the mountains, and the lowlands will experience their coldest day in five months Wednesday, Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said on Tuesday.

Kelley said the high temperatures through Friday will be in the low 50s through Friday, the lowest since May.

The mountain passes should begin to see snow Tuesday night, with about two inches falling above 3,000 feet on Wednesday.

Some isolated hail and thunderstorms will also be sprinkled around the region through Wednesday night as the weather becomes unsettled.

Looking to next week, the first fall Jetstream is forecast to come through on Oct. 17 and 18, bringing rain and wind along with it.